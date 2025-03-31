Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $25.01. 12,092,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 38,933,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

