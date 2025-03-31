PHSC (LON:PHSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 28266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

PHSC Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

