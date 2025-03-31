Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,860 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,774,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $200.45 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

