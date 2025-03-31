Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $188,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $48.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

