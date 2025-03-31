Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $74,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.87, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.