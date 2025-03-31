Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 418 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 24.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.73.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PSA opened at $294.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

