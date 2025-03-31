Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 916 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 212,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,182,000 after buying an additional 42,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $119.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.36 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

