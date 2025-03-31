Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $101,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

DLR stock opened at $142.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

