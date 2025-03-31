Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Lowers Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,332 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.91% of Tenable worth $43,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tenable by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tenable by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 658.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,937 shares of company stock valued at $570,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

TENB opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -116.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $50.07.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

