Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,673 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $41,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 191,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $910,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,328,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TSM opened at $165.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $860.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.71.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

