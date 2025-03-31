Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,609,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,461,000 after purchasing an additional 262,592 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Chart Industries by 10,372.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,087,000 after purchasing an additional 244,378 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,543,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $16,631,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $147.48 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

