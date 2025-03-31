Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $113.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.76. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

