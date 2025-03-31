Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE XYL opened at $119.42 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

