PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 86,320 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,802 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. 10,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,804. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

