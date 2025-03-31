Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Capital makes up about 2.2% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 84,887 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $94.23 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $95.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

