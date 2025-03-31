Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

