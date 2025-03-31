Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 31st

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks refer to shares of large, well-established companies recognized for their financial stability, reliable earnings, and consistent dividend payments. They are often seen as safe, long-term investments because these companies have a proven track record of weathering economic downturns and maintaining strong market positions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,481. Karman has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.09.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK remained flat at $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,372. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

