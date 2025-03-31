Promising Gold Stocks To Follow Now – March 31st

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Barrick Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares issued by companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing, or sale of gold. They provide investors with indirect exposure to the price movements of the precious metal, often acting as a hedge against economic uncertainty and inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.34. 25,579,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,838,005. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,733,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $307.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.65. 8,290,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,393,782. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.09. 5,527,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,683,474. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,850,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,790,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Featured Stories