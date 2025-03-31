Promising Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 31st

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares in companies involved in the extraction, production, and processing of lithium, a key mineral used primarily in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable energy storage. These stocks can include mining companies, processors of lithium compounds, or firms involved in the entire supply chain of battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,921,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,669,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.74. The stock has a market cap of $518.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Albemarle stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 606,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a one year low of $67.23 and a one year high of $137.50.

