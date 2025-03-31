ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $18.66. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 2,496,502 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 13.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $2,556,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.