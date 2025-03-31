Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,666,000 after acquiring an additional 263,545 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $432.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.20. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.45 and a 12 month high of $445.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.09.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

