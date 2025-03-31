Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,436,000 after buying an additional 860,554 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total value of $238,650.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,369,693.25. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,313 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $171.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

