Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,502,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,967,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 28.8% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 47,379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $32.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

