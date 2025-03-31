Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,315,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $624,844,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,815,000 after buying an additional 1,052,204 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,400.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,982,000 after buying an additional 391,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,403,000 after acquiring an additional 251,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $543.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.12 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $608.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.36. The company has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

