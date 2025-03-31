Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,315,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $624,844,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,815,000 after buying an additional 1,052,204 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,400.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,982,000 after buying an additional 391,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,403,000 after acquiring an additional 251,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.60.

Read Our Latest Report on GS

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $543.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.12 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $608.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.36. The company has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.