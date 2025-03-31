PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Up 35.0% in March

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

