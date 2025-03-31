PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Up 35.0% in March

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.10.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
