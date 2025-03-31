PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PUTKY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

