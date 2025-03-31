PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of PUTKY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $37.54.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
