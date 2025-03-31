Real Estate Stocks To Research – March 31st

Ford Motor, MercadoLibre, Bank of America, Capital One Financial, and Mr. Cooper Group are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that engage in the development, management, or ownership of properties, such as office buildings, apartment complexes, and shopping centers. These stocks provide investors exposure to the real estate market without directly owning physical property, and may offer benefits like dividend income and potential capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 85,872,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,906,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $88.71 on Monday, reaching $1,959.36. The stock had a trading volume of 374,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,028.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,973.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $41.47. 16,544,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,178,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,055. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

COOP traded up $15.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.84. 3,923,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,142. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COOP

Read More