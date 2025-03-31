Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF) Short Interest Up 46.4% in March

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Reflex Advanced Materials Price Performance

Reflex Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,584. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Reflex Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Reflex Advanced Materials Company Profile

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Ruby Graphite project covering approximately 2,000 acres and 96 federal lode mining claims located in Beaverhead County, Montana.

