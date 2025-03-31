Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Regency Centers worth $27,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 84.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $72.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

