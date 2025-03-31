Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.49 and last traded at $73.34. Approximately 213,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,044,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 47.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.