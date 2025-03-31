Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 342,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 712,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Replimune Group Trading Down 6.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Replimune Group by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 854,346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 854,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 521,366 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,179,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

