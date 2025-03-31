Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

