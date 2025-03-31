Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Resverlogix Company Profile

Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

