Reviewing Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) & The Competition

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Flutter Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $14.05 billion -$1.22 billion 1,007.22 Flutter Entertainment Competitors $11.35 billion $2.53 billion -35,695.42

Flutter Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Flutter Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment -6.86% -4.52% -1.85% Flutter Entertainment Competitors -138.86% -18.64% -3.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flutter Entertainment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 0 19 1 3.05 Flutter Entertainment Competitors 1275 5086 11295 340 2.59

Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $311.41, indicating a potential upside of 40.54%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 34.51%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

