Reviewing Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN)

Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN – Get Free Report) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hayden Hall and Hello Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hello Group $10.56 billion 0.09 $275.72 million $0.78 8.10

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hayden Hall.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayden Hall 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hello Group 2 2 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hayden Hall and Hello Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hello Group has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.54%. Given Hello Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Hayden Hall.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Hayden Hall shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hayden Hall and Hello Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A Hello Group 11.98% 11.41% 7.51%

Summary

Hello Group beats Hayden Hall on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hayden Hall

Hayden Hall, Inc. develops communications software solutions. The company offers convergent network mediation, OSS integration, network management, and electronic bonding solutions. Its solutions are used for protocol translation, data transformation, element and network management, OSS application integration, and OSS exchange services. Hayden Hall, Inc. was formerly known as Vertel Corporation and changed its name to Hayden Hall, Inc. in January 2009. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

