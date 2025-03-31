Reviewing Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) & INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF)

INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INLIF and Zebra Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INLIF $14.52 million 1.50 N/A N/A N/A Zebra Technologies $4.98 billion 2.90 $528.00 million $10.18 27.58

Zebra Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than INLIF.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.0% of Zebra Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Zebra Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares INLIF and Zebra Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INLIF N/A N/A N/A Zebra Technologies 10.60% 18.34% 8.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for INLIF and Zebra Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INLIF 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zebra Technologies 0 5 7 1 2.69

Zebra Technologies has a consensus target price of $381.42, suggesting a potential upside of 35.84%. Given Zebra Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zebra Technologies is more favorable than INLIF.

Summary

Zebra Technologies beats INLIF on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INLIF

INLIF Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. Its products include: Three-axis robot, Five-axis robot and bull head type manipulator. The company was founded on January 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, China.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution. It also provides various maintenance, technical support, repair, and managed and professional services; fixed readers, RFID enabled mobile computers, and RFID sleds; tags, sensors, exciters, middleware software, and application software; and physical inventory management solutions, and rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computing products and accessories, as well as real-time location systems and services. In addition, the company offers barcode scanners and imagers, RFID readers, industrial machine vision cameras, and fixed industrial scanners; workforce management, workflow execution and task management, and prescriptive analytics, as well as communications and collaboration solutions; and cloud-based software subscriptions, retail, and robotics automation solutions. The company serves retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector, and other industries through direct sales force, and network of channel partners. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

