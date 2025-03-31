Reviewing Zura Bio (ZURA) & Its Competitors

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) is one of 300 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Zura Bio to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Zura Bio has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio’s rivals have a beta of -3.86, suggesting that their average share price is 486% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zura Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zura Bio N/A -37.36% -29.81% Zura Bio Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zura Bio N/A -$69.24 million -2.39 Zura Bio Competitors $574.62 million -$70.96 million -0.15

This table compares Zura Bio and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zura Bio’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Zura Bio. Zura Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zura Bio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zura Bio 0 1 6 1 3.00 Zura Bio Competitors 1924 5381 13923 296 2.58

Zura Bio currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,085.77%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 102.96%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Zura Bio beats its rivals on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

