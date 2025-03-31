Riggs Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,629,000.

NYSEARCA:AUGW opened at $28.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.52.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

