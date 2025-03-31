Riggs Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of KJAN opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.71. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

