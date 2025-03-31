Riggs Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Riggs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Riggs Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.