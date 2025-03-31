Riggs Capital Management LLC Invests $3.47 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Riggs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after acquiring an additional 838,189 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,252,000 after buying an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,884,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.