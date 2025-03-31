Riggs Capital Management LLC Makes New $754,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance
MTUM stock opened at $200.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $229.77.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.
