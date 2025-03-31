Riggs Capital Management LLC Makes New $754,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $200.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $229.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.