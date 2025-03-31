Riggs Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EJUL. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EJUL opened at $25.29 on Monday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

