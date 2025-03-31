Riggs Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 469,411 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,774,000 after purchasing an additional 422,706 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,405,000 after purchasing an additional 396,158 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,586,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,474,000 after buying an additional 265,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,959,000 after buying an additional 2,243,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $91.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.