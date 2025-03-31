Riggs Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Riggs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.33.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
