Riggs Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,540 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.