Riggs Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $750.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $40.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

