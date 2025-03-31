Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.14% of MillerKnoll worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after buying an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 953,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 852,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 521,318 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 804,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 229,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.42%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

