Rodgers Brothers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,199,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4,036.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $316.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $246.43 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.94.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total transaction of $214,297.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,757.52. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

