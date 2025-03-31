Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $105.25 on Monday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $103.59 and a twelve month high of $149.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.85.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

